LONDON Aug 15 Kazakh miner ENRC posted 41 percent drop in underlying core profit, one of the steepest drops seen so far among major producers, as it was hit by Kazakh inflation and weakness in its key ferroalloys and iron ore divisions.

London-listed ENRC, which got almost 80 percent of its core profit from ferroalloys and iron ore last year, also said it was cutting back its 2012 capital expenditure to $2.4 billion from $2.7 billion, while its overall spending programme was "in advanced stages of review".

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $1.14 billion for the six months to the end of June, within analysts' expectations though marginally below a consensus forecast of almost $1.17 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings per share came in at $0.36, down 60 percent, and broadly in line with forecasts.

Kazakh cost inflation had been a key concern, as miners report signs of cost pressures easing in other jurisdictions. ENRC said it was seeing cost pressures continuing but "at a slightly lower level than previously guided".