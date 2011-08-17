LONDON Aug 18 A criminal case involving the
three billionaire shareholders behind Eurasian Natural
Resources Corp ENRC.L has been settled, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday.
All charges pending in Belgian courts against Alexander
Mashkevich, Patokh Chodiev and Alijan Ibragimov -- the trio of
business partners who own 45 percent of ENRC -- were dropped on
June 30, according to the FT, citing justice officials.
The decision to drop the charges is seen as removing an
obstacle for one of the men, Alexander Mashkevich, to become a
board member and chairman at the Kazakh miner, according to the
article.
The newspaper cited a person familiar with the company as
saying Mashkevich is now set to be nominated for a seat amid a
board shake-up.
"The intention is that once nominated, he will become
chairman," the person said.
The charges against the men, which had been open for 15
years, had been one factor why they agreed not to sit on the
ENRC board after its 2007 flotation in London.
Mashkevich had been ENRC chairman before the flotation but
since then has had no formal role.
The London-listed mining company has been reviewing its
board since June 8, when the trio united with the Kazakh
government, to sack two independent directors. [ID:nLDE7570H5]
[ID:nL6E7IS1GU]
The Belgian case involved allegations of money laundering
and forgery of about $55 million in commissions that Tractebel,
a Belgian engineering group, paid the men in the 1990s.
In June the three men accepted an offer made by prosecutors
to pay a fine and settle the case, the FT said, citing two
people familiar with the dossier.
The amount of the fine was not disclosed, and while the
case was settled, the men made no formal admission of guilt.
A representative for the Brussels prosecutor's office
confirmed to the FT that no legal cases against the men have
been active since the end of June.
"No judgment has been made in proceedings against Mr
Mashkevitch, Mr Ibragimov or Mr Chodiev. They are therefore
presumed innocent," the spokeswoman told the newspaper.
On Wednesday ENRC told investors it would take all
stakeholders' interests into account in a key governance
review, while reporting a 33 percent increase in pre-tax
profits to 1.6 billion pounds. [ID:nL5E7JH049]
A spokeswoman for ENRC was not available for immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)