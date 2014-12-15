RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 Kazakh mining firm ENRC
on Monday sued Indian billionaire Pramod Agarwal's mining firm
Zamin for the repayment of a $65 million loan, the latest
chapter in a legal battle between Indian and Kazakh tycoons over
a Brazilian iron ore project.
The latest filing in a British court comes after a Zamin
subsidiary in June sued ENRC, a company owned by a trio of
Kazakh billionaires and the Kazakh government. The lawsuit said
ENRC failed to pay a final $220 million tranche of a $670
million purchase of the Brazilian iron ore project.
ENRC denies it owes any money to Zamin's subsidiary, Ardila
Investments N.V.
In response, ENRC is now requesting repayment of $65 million
it says was loaned to Ardila as part of the original sale of the
Pedra de Ferro iron ore project in Brazil's northeastern state
of Bahia. ENRC says the loan was due on June 30.
The sale of Pedra de Ferro was agreed upon in 2010, when
the iron ore price was more than double the current $68.60 per
tonne.
ENRC was delisted from the London Stock Exchange
by its original founders last year after being hit by boardroom
troubles, corruption investigations and weaker commodity prices.
Zamin was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer in Rio de Janeiro and Silvia
Antonioli in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)