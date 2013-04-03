AMSTERDAM, April 3 Enrichment Technologies,
which is jointly owned by Areva and Urenco,
said on Wednesday it had shut facilities in five countries after
two workers died from their injuries in an accident at its Dutch
plant last week.
The company, which supplies Urenco and Areva with machines
for enriching uranium, stopped production on March 31 in the
Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States and the United
Kingdom, a spokeswoman said.
"We don't know when production will restart," she said
without giving more details about the accident.