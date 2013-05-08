May 8 * Former enron CEO jeffrey skilling faces shortened prison term under agreement

with federal prosecutors -- court filings * Skilling agrees that recommended prison term should under federal guidelines

be 14 to 17-1/2 years; term can be reduced for good behavior * Skilling has been serving a 24-year prison term over enron's collapse * Skilling's lawyer says agreement brings "certainty and finality" to "long,

painful process"