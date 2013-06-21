(Adds details of sentencing agreement, background, bylines)
* Previous sentence was 24 years
* Defendant agrees to stop appealing conviction
* Enron collapsed in 2001
By Kristen Hays and Anna Driver
HOUSTON, June 21 Former Enron Corp Chief
Executive Jeffrey Skilling's near decade-long quest to prove he
did nothing wrong at the once high-flying energy-trading
behemoth ended on Friday when a federal judge shaved 10 years
off of his prison sentence.
U.S. District Judge Simeon Lake reduced his term to 14 years
from 24 years, accepting a deal struck between prosecutors and
Skilling's lawyers that will end years of appeals.
Under the deal, more than $40 million of Skilling's fortune,
which has been frozen since his conviction in 2006, will be
distributed to victims of Enron's collapse.
In May of that year, a jury had convicted Skilling of 19
counts of conspiracy, securities fraud, insider trading and
lying to auditors for his role in maintaining a facade of
success as Enron's energy business crumbled.
Enron founder Kenneth Lay also was found guilty of multiple
counts of conspiracy and fraud. He died of heart failure six
weeks after the trial ended, prompting Lake to throw out the
conviction.
Skilling's resentencing had been pending since 2009, when a
federal appeals court ruled that Lake wrongly added years to his
sentence because Skilling's actions had jeopardized a financial
institution.
In the interim his legal team pursued more appeals and
sought a new trial, reaching the U.S. Supreme Court in 2010.
His lawyers were on their third such effort when they and
U.S. prosecutors in May said they had forged a deal for a lower
sentence that would end the litigation for good. That deal
proposed that Skilling serve a term of 14 years to 17-1/2 years.
