WASHINGTON, April 4 Former Enron Chief Executive
Jeffrey Skilling, who is serving a 24-year sentence over the
company's spectacular collapse, may get a chance to leave prison
early.
The U.S. Department of Justice posted a notice indicating
that prosecutors are considering entering an agreement with
Skilling that could result in his being resentenced.
Wednesday's notice gives former Enron employees,
stockholders and other victims of Skilling's fraud that led to
Enron's 2001 bankruptcy a chance to object.
CNBC earlier reported the notice. It said Skilling's lawyers
and the Justice Department were negotiating a reduced sentence.
Daniel Petrocelli, a lawyer for Skilling, could not
immediately be reached on Thursday for comment.
According to federal prison records, Skilling is scheduled
to leave prison around February 2028.
It is unclear how much Skilling's term could be shortened
under a resentencing agreement.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Jonanthan Stempel; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)