May 8 Jeffrey Skilling, the former Enron Corp
chief executive, has reached an agreement with federal
prosecutors that could result in his 24-year prison term over
the energy company's spectacular collapse being shortened by
roughly a decade.
According to court papers on Wednesday, the government and
Skilling have agreed to recommend that Skilling be resentenced
at a June 21 hearing to a term of 14 to 17-1/2 years, a period
that could be shortened for good behavior.
Skilling has already served more than 6-1/4 years in prison
following his May 2006 conviction by a Houston federal jury on
19 counts of securities fraud, conspiracy, insider trading and
lying to auditors.
