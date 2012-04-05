April 5 Drilling company Ensco Plc said
it has ordered a new ultra-deepwater drillship to be built by
Samsung Heavy Industries for about $645 million.
Ensco, the owner of the world's second-largest offshore
drilling fleet, said the rig is scheduled for delivery in the
third quarter of 2014.
"An ongoing trend of new deepwater oil and gas discoveries
around the globe is creating a high demand for equipment capable
of tapping those resources," Chief Executive Dan Rabun said in a
statement.
ENSCO DS-8, which will be the sixth vessel in the company's
fleet, will be able to drill in water depths of up to 12,000
feet, Ensco said.
