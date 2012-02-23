Feb 23 Ensco Plc, owner of the
world's second-largest offshore drilling fleet, expects
deepwater revenue to double this year thanks to the earnings of
a handful of new rigs, Chief Financial Officer Jay Swent said on
Thursday.
Contract drilling expenses will rise 49 percent due to the
full-year effect of Ensco's takeover of Pride International and
a 9 percent increase in the average unit labor cost for offshore
employees, he said.
"It's really across the entire fleet and across the entire
world, we're seeing it everywhere," Chief Executive Dan Rabun
said of the wage inflation.
The executives spoke on a conference call discussing Ensco's
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.
Ensco shares hit nine-month highs, rising 4.6 percent to
$59.15 on Thursday, a day after the company posted net income
from continuing operations of $230 million, or 99 cents per
share, compared with $131 million, or 90 cents per share, a year
earlier. Analysts expected 95 cents a share, on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Swent said first-quarter revenue would rise 8 percent from
the fourth quarter level of just over $1 billion, with deepwater
revenue growing 15 percent, though contract drilling costs would
be up about 7 percent.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by John
Wallace)