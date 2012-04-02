April 2 Ensco Plc, owner of the world's second-largest offshore drilling fleet, said it has contracted an ultra-deepwater drillship to BP for five years, adding more than $1 billion to Ensco's revenue backlog.

The new ENSCO DS-6, delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in South Korea, has been contracted for about $522,000 per day.

Oil companies such as BP have been eyeing deepwater drilling to boost their oil output in recent years as their access to on-shore fields has been limited.

The drillship is expected to commence the contract in late fourth quarter this year, Ensco said. The contract also includes two one-year options at mutually agreed rates, it added.