* Contract with Noble Energy, Anadarko and Apache

* Contract for two years, or two rotations per operator

* Rig rate $475,000/day; to add $350 mln to rev backlog

Oct 17 Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N), Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) and an Apache Corp (APC.N) unit will use one of drilling contractor Ensco Plc's (ESV.N) ultra-deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

The shared drilling contract for ENSCO 8505 is for two years, or two rotations per operator, whichever is longer, Ensco said on Monday.

The daily rate for the rig will be $475,000, plus cost adjustments, adding about $350 million to Ensco's revenue backlog.

ENSCO 8505 will be delivered from the Keppel FELS Ltd shipyard in Singapore in the first quarter of next year.

After imposing a ban on new offshore drilling in the Gulf after last year's oil spill, U.S. regulators have approved new drilling plans for companies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Chevron (CVX.N).

Shares of the London-based Ensco, owner of the world's second-largest offshore drilling fleet, were up slightly at $46.05 Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)