Nov 2 Ensco Plc (ESV.N), owner of the world's
second-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a
better-than-expected profit on revenue that doubled due to its
Pride International acquisition this year.
Third-quarter net profit rose to $204.5 million, or 88
cents per share, from $130.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a
year earlier. Last year's figures do not include Pride.
Analysts had been expecting a third-quarter profit of 82
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ensco completed its $7 billion Pride acquisition in May
after striking the deal three months earlier. [ID:nN07200008]
Revenue of $916 million in the third quarter was just short
of the average analyst estimate of $920 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier, industry leader Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N)
posted an unexpected loss for the quarter on a rise in shipyard
costs, pushing its shares down by 7 percent. [ID:nN1E7A11JY]
Prior to the release of Ensco's results, shares of the
London-based company closed 2.4 percent higher at $48.83 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary
Hill)