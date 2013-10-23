UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 23 Offshore drilling contractor Ensco Plc reported on Wednesday a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit as rig rates increased, even as utilization of its most-valuable drillers declined from the year before.
Third-quarter net profit climbed to $379 million, or $1.62 per share, from $344 million, or $1.48 per share, a year ago. Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.27 billion.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.