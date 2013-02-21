Feb 21 Ensco PLC : * Exec says sees strong demand in Mexico as pemex plans to add 6-8

shallow-water jackup rigs to its fleet * Exec says sees 6-10 more jackups needed in India offshore market this year * CFO says expects 2013 effective tax rate of 12 percent, down from 17 percent

in 2012 * CFO says sees Q1 revenue up 7 percent from Q4 * CFO says sees Q1 contract drilling expense up 11 percent from Q4 * CFO says floating rig revenue to grow in the low-20 percent range in 2013 * CFO says total contract drilling expense to rise by about 19 percent in 2013 * Exec says expects no further downtime related to connector bolts on rig

equipment