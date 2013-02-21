Feb 21 Ensco PLC :
* Exec says sees strong demand in Mexico as pemex plans to add
6-8
shallow-water jackup rigs to its fleet
* Exec says sees 6-10 more jackups needed in India offshore
market this year
* CFO says expects 2013 effective tax rate of 12 percent, down
from 17 percent
in 2012
* CFO says sees Q1 revenue up 7 percent from Q4
* CFO says sees Q1 contract drilling expense up 11 percent from
Q4
* CFO says floating rig revenue to grow in the low-20 percent
range in 2013
* CFO says total contract drilling expense to rise by about 19
percent in 2013
* Exec says expects no further downtime related to connector
bolts on rig
equipment