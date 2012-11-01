GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
Nov 1 Ensco PLC : * CFO says Q4 revenues expected to be about equal to Q3 * CFO says growing its dividend in the future will not impair its ability to
grow the business * Exec says has more opportunities for its new 8500 series rigs in Gulf of
Mexico than it has rigs
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
ABUJA, Feb 21 Nigeria's senate aims to present an oil governance bill for its third and final reading by the end of March, a leading senator said on Tuesday, as part of a series intended to overhaul the oil sector.