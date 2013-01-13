GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm in Asia, resource shares on the run
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
NEW YORK Jan 13 Shares of Ensco Plc, the world's second-largest offshore driller, could rise to $70 as the company benefits from growing demand for deepwater drilling, Barron's said.
Ensco's shares have rallied by nearly 28 percent in the past year to $61.50 and are likely to continue to rise as earnings improve, the financial weekly said in its Jan. 14 edition.
The company also pays a 2.4 percent dividend, which means shareholders could see a total return of more than 15 percent in the next year, Barron's said.
Ensco's shares trade at 8.7 times this year's expected earnings, but the company may merit a richer valuation of around 10 times due to its free cash flow yield of 6 percent, which is the best in the industry, Barron's said.
The company also benefits from a highly regarded management team and a young fleet of deepwater rigs, the paper said.
March 8 Some customers of U.S. wireless carrier AT&T were unable to use their cell phones to dial 911 emergency dispatchers in their area for a time on Wednesday, a problem the company later said has been resolved.
MEXICO CITY, March 8 Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Wednesday that the Mexican telecommunications regulator had stepped up antitrust rules against the company, including ordering it to separate out part of its fixed-line infrastructure.