(Follows alerts)
Jan 31 Ensco Plc said Anadarko
Petroleum Corp will use one of its ultra-deepwater
semisubmersible drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, adding more
than $480 million to the contractor's revenue backlog.
The drilling contract for Ensco 8506 is for two-and-a-half
years, Ensco said in a statement.
The daily rate for the rig will be $530,000, plus cost
adjustments.
ENSCO 8506 will be delivered from Keppel FELS Limited
shipyard in Singapore in the third quarter.
Shares of the London-based Ensco, owner of the world's
second-largest offshore drilling fleet, closed at $52.17 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)