Jan 31 Ensco Plc said Anadarko Petroleum Corp will use one of its ultra-deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, adding more than $480 million to the contractor's revenue backlog.

The drilling contract for Ensco 8506 is for two-and-a-half years, Ensco said in a statement.

The daily rate for the rig will be $530,000, plus cost adjustments.

ENSCO 8506 will be delivered from Keppel FELS Limited shipyard in Singapore in the third quarter.

Shares of the London-based Ensco, owner of the world's second-largest offshore drilling fleet, closed at $52.17 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)