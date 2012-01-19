LONDON Jan 19 Britain's largest bioethanol refinery remains shut, despite slightly better market conditions, about seven months after owner Ensus suspended its operations citing delays in EU renewables policy and competition from imports.

"Although business conditions have eased slightly the plant is still offline," a spokesman for Ensus, which owns the biorefinery in north-east England, said on Thursday.

Ensus runs one of Europe's largest biorefineries with the capacity to make about 400 million to 450 million litres of bioethanol a year from about one million tonnes of feed wheat.

The refinery, which entered commercial operation in 2010, was temporarily shut down in May 2011.

At the time, Ensus cited slow implementation of a European Union directive on renewable energy and competition from imports, particularly from the United States.

The company has noted, however, that recent action by the European Union to address a tariff loophole for U.S. imports should benefit the industry during the first quarter of 2012.

The European Commission launched an investigation in November 2011 over complaints that U.S. bioethanol exporters are using unfair state subsidies to sell their fuel to Europe at illegally low prices.

Ensus is owned by two U.S. private equity funds, the Carlyle Group and Riverstone. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)