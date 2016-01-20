BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
TORONTO Jan 20 U.S. activist hedge fund Livermore Partners is calling on Canadian and UK media company Entertainment One to slow down its pace of dealmaking and improve its cash flow, the fund's top executive said.
Livermore could also push Entertainment One into a sale of the entire company if the fund does not see a reversal in strategy within the next 12 months, Livermore Managing Director David Neuhauser said. (Reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham)
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.