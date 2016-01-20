TORONTO Jan 20 U.S. activist hedge fund Livermore Partners is calling on Canadian and UK media company Entertainment One to slow down its pace of dealmaking and improve its cash flow, the fund's top executive said.

Livermore could also push Entertainment One into a sale of the entire company if the fund does not see a reversal in strategy within the next 12 months, Livermore Managing Director David Neuhauser said. (Reporting by John Tilak and Matt Scuffham)