BRIEF-Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing,terminates previous offering
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
Aug 5 Entegra Power Group LLC : * files for ch. 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, has up to $1 billion in
assets, over $1 billion in debts
* Maple Leaf seeks new $6m financing and terminates previous offering
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Cintas corporation announces regulatory approval for the acquisition of g&k services, inc.