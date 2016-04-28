SANTIAGO, April 28 Chilean telecommunication firm Entel plans to invest $3.5 billion between 2016 and 2020, the company's president Juan Hurtado said on Thursday.

The investment would be used to expand its infrastructure in Peru, maintain its network in Chile and make better inroads into paid TV, Hurtado said during Entel's annual general meeting.

A mix of debt, a capital increase and cash on hand will be used to fund the investment. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito)