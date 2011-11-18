Nov 18 Entercom Radio LLC [ETMRA.UL] on Friday sold $220 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERCOM RADIO LLC AMT $220 MLN COUPON 10.50 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.672 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 10.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 911 PCT PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS