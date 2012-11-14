WASHINGTON Nov 14 Entergy Corp won U.S.
antitrust clearance on Wednesday for its planned purchase of two
plants from KGen Power Corp, but the U.S. Justice
Department said it would continue an investigation into Entergy.
Investigators are examining whether Entergy has harmed
consumers by exercising control over its transmission system and
gas-fired power plants to exclude rivals that use combined-cycle
gas turbine plants, the department said in a news release.
But the department said it was encouraged by an Entergy
announcement that it intends to divest its electric transmission
business to ITC Holdings Corp.
"If Entergy follows through on its commitments, these
measures will address the antitrust division's concerns by
eliminating Entergy's ability to maintain barriers to wholesale
power markets," the Justice Department said.
The department added that it will monitor developments and
take enforcement action if warranted.
Entergy did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The department said it reviewed the planned purchase of
KGen's power plants, in Mississippi and Arkansas, and did not
object, despite Entergy's "serial acquisition" of rivals' power
plants.