July 17 Entergy Corp said Tuesday it expects to report second-quarter profit above Wall Street forecasts because of lower taxes related to storm repair work and reduced expenses at its Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

Operational earnings for the second quarter are expected to be $2.10 per share - well above the $1.41 per share that analysts have forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the quarter is expected to be $2.05 per share.

