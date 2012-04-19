(Corrects in first paragraph to show charge for spinoff of
transmission assets, not failed nuclear spinoff)
April 19 Entergy Corp said it would post
a first-quarter loss due to one-time charges linked to its
Vermont nuclear power plant and its plan to spin off its
transmission business, and the utility owner trimmed its
full-year earnings forecast.
For the quarter, the company said it would report a loss of
about 87 cents per share, including the charges, and a profit of
about 43 cents per share, excluding them.
Entergy said it had cut its full-year forecast to $4.85 to
$5.65 per share from the previous range of $5.40 to $6.20.
(Reporting By Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Gerald E. McCormick)