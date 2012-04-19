(Corrects in first paragraph to show charge for spinoff of transmission assets, not failed nuclear spinoff)

April 19 Entergy Corp said it would post a first-quarter loss due to one-time charges linked to its Vermont nuclear power plant and its plan to spin off its transmission business, and the utility owner trimmed its full-year earnings forecast.

For the quarter, the company said it would report a loss of about 87 cents per share, including the charges, and a profit of about 43 cents per share, excluding them.

Entergy said it had cut its full-year forecast to $4.85 to $5.65 per share from the previous range of $5.40 to $6.20. (Reporting By Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E. McCormick)