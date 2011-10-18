GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
Oct 18 Entergy Corp (ETR.N) forecast a preliminary third-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on higher earnings at its biggest utility business and gains from share buybacks, prompting the power company on Tuesday to raise its full-year outlook.
The company, which operates the second-largest fleet of nuclear power plants in the United States, said utility earnings were driven by a tax settlement that resulted in a significant decrease in income tax expense.
Entergy expects third-quarter earnings of about $3.52 a share on as-reported and operational basis. Analysts were expecting $2.52 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The full-year earnings outlook was raised to a range of $7.15 to $7.65 a share, from $6.35 to $6.85 a share. Wall Street expectations were for $6.67 a share.
Entergy's utility business includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power in Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana. Its wholesale commodities business owns and operates six nuclear power plants and sells electric power produced by those plants to wholesale customers. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
CHICAGO, Feb 6 Opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have filed an emergency appeal against a key piece of the coal producer's proposal they say violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors to promise support it.
TIRANA, Feb 6 Albanian rescue teams were still working on Monday to reach three Chinese mining engineers trapped since Saturday afternoon in a chrome mine at Bulqize after an explosion.