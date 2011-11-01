Nov 1 Entergy Corp (ETR.N), which is fighting to keep open two of its nuclear power plants in the Northeast, posted slightly higher earnings than it forecast last month.

The company, the second-largest operator of nuclear power plants in the United States, said its third-quarter profit rose to $628 million, or $3.53 per share, from $493 million, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier.

The company had said last month its earnings per share would be about $3.52.

Entergy is awaiting a ruling from a federal judge in Vermont on the future of its Vermont Yankee plant and is in proceedings in New York about the fate of its Indian Point plant. (Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)