Nov 1 Entergy Corp (ETR.N), which is fighting
to keep open two of its nuclear power plants in the Northeast,
posted slightly higher earnings than it forecast last month.
The company, the second-largest operator of nuclear power
plants in the United States, said its third-quarter profit rose
to $628 million, or $3.53 per share, from $493 million, or
$2.62 per share, a year earlier.
The company had said last month its earnings per share
would be about $3.52.
Entergy is awaiting a ruling from a federal judge in
Vermont on the future of its Vermont Yankee plant and is in
proceedings in New York about the fate of its Indian Point
plant.
(Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)