July 17 The U.S. Department of Justice on
Thursday sued Entergy Corp, accusing the utility owner
and power producer of refusing to show that it complies with
rules governing affirmative action, a requirement for federal
contractors.
According to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court
in New Orleans, Entergy has since May 2012 refused repeated
requests from the Labor Department to submit its written
affirmative action programs and related records, in connection
with a routine compliance review of 11 properties in Louisiana,
Mississippi and Texas.
The Justice Department said Entergy, as a federal
contractor, cannot discriminate against employees and job
applicants on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, national
origin, disability or protected veteran status.
It estimated that Entergy earns more than $1 billion in
taxpayer-funded contracts to provide services to the government.
Entergy's failure to make the disclosures "undermines the
public trust that taxpayers expect in ensuring that public
funding is used in a manner that complies with both federal law
and agency regulations," Jocelyn Samuels, acting assistant
attorney general for the Justice Department's civil rights unit,
said in a statement.
Michael Burns, an Entergy spokesman, said the New
Orleans-based company does not discuss pending litigation.
The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction requiring Entergy
to turn over required materials.
Entergy said it employs roughly 14,000 people, has electric
power businesses in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas,
and operates six nuclear power plants.
The case is U.S. v. Entergy Corp et al, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 14-01644.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)