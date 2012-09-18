Sept 18 Power producer Entergy Corp said its third-quarter revenue would be hurt by Hurricane Isaac, and expects to spend between $400 million and $500 million to restore facilities damaged by the hurricane.

Hurricane Isaac left much of Louisiana flooded and without power last month, even though it was downgraded to a tropical depression after hitting the region as a Category 1 hurricane.

Entergy, which supplies electricity to 2.8 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, said Hurricane Isaac left more than 787,000 customers without power and also affected its infrastructure.

Analysts expect Entergy to report third-quarter revenue of about $3.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Entergy shares closed at $68.33 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.