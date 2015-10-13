GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar edge higher ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
* Crude rises despite bearish inventory data (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
Oct 13 Entergy Corp said Tuesday it will close its Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts no later than June 1, 2019, because of poor market conditions, reduced revenues and increased operational costs.
"Market conditions and increased costs led us to reluctantly conclude that we had no option other than to shut down the plant," Leo Denault, Entergy's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a press release. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Crude rises despite bearish inventory data (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* U.S. crude stocks at record 535.5 mln barrels -EIA (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
PARIS, April 6 The board of French power utility EDF on Thursday decided not to vote through a motion that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for good, a trade union official said.