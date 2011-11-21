Nov 21 The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said
on Monday radiation exposure to workers at Entergy Corp's
(ETR.N) 1,176-megawatt Waterford 3 nuclear plant in Louisiana
in 2009 was of low to moderate safety significance.
During a refueling outage in 2009, officials failed to
properly contain highly radioactive cooling water from leaking
onto work areas resulting in unplanned radiation doses to
workers at the power plant 25 miles (40 km) west of New
Orleans, the NRC said.
"This finding was caused by the licensee's failure to use
effective engineering controls prior to conducting work during
a refueling outage," the NRC said in a report.
The NRC also said it would determine appropriate follow-up
actions to ensure the issue is being addressed; including
additional inspections.
The regulator has characterized the finding as "white". NRC
evaluates performance at plants with a color-coded process
which classifies regulatory findings as either green, white,
yellow, or red, in order of increasing significance.
-----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
STATE: Louisiana
PARISH: St. Charles
TOWN: Taft in St. Charles Parish about 30 miles west of
New Orleans
OPERATOR: Entergy Louisiana Inc.
OWNER(S): Entergy Louisiana Inc.
CAPACITY: 2,027 MW
UNIT(S): 1 - 411-MW natural gas- and oil-fired
2 - 405-MW natural gas- and oil-fired
3 - 1,176-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized
water reactor (PWR)
4 - 35-MW oil fired
FUEL: Unit 1 and 2 - Natural gas and oil
Unit 3 - Nuclear
Unit 4 - Oil
DISPATCH: Unit 1 and 2 - Intermediate
Unit 3 - Baseload
Unit 4 - Peaking
COST: $5.476 billion (2007 USD)(According to the U.S.EIA)
TIMELINE:
1975 -Units 1 and 2 enter service
1985 -Unit 3 enters service
Sept 2008 -Entergy notified the NRC that it planned to
prepare a license renewal application for
Waterford
2009 -Unit 4 enters service
Dec 2024 -Waterford license expires
