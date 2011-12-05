(Adds details on transmission operations, rate structure; adds
analyst comment; updates shares movement)
* Deal with ITC Holdings
* Entergy shareholders to get a 50.1 pct stake in ITC
Entergy
* ITC shares touch five-year high of $81.90
* Entergy shares jump 6 percent
By Matt Daily and Swetha Gopinath
Dec 5 Entergy Corp struck a $1.78
billion deal with ITC Holdings Corp to exit its power
transmission business, which was increasingly getting bogged
down by stricter regulatory requirements and expensive
infrastructure upgrades.
Shares of ITC shot up more than 7 percent to a five-year
high of $81.90 on the news of the deal and the company's plan to
pay a $700 million special dividend to its own shareholders
prior to the merger.
Shares of Entergy, the second-largest U.S. nuclear power
producer behind Exelon, rose 6 percent to an intra-day
high of $74.
After several aborted efforts to create its own independent
grid group over the past few years, Entergy is currently seeking
to integrate its transmission operations into the Midwest
Independent System Operator, a regional transmission network
that ITC operates in.
This comes at the insistence of regulators following a
decade of complaints from independent power producers and
Entergy's October 2010 disclosure that the U.S. Department of
Justice had launched an investigation of its competitive
practices, including its transmission system practices.
Entergy operates power utilities in Louisiana, Mississippi,
Arkansas and Texas, as well as a "merchant" power plant business
that sells electricity into the wholesale market.
"We're in a business that we shouldn't be in," Entergy Chief
Executive Wayne Leonard told Reuters, referring to the
transmission business.
Its transmission business will need investments of some $2
billion over the next four or five years, a drain on Entergy's
finances as the company seeks to bolster its generation
operations.
For ITC, the nation's largest independent electricity
transmission company, the deal will double its size and add to
its current base that runs from Michigan and Minnesota south to
Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.
"It's a business that is best suited in the hands of someone
who does only this," Leonard said.
DEAL, REGULATIONS
Entergy's deal with ITC will require the approval of
regulators in four states and the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC). The deal will also allow Entergy to migrate
its transmission assets to FERC regulation from state
regulation.
By moving transmission assets from the state to FERC,
Entergy's assets will benefit from a federal law that
incentivizes transmission spending.
"It looks like the deal may provide regulatory clarity with
respect to state versus FERC, and could simplify rate-setting
activity for the company," analyst Paul Patterson of Glenrock
Associates LLC said.
The deal is Entergy's second bid in recent years
to restructure its business, following a failed effort to spin
off some of its nuclear power plants into a stand-alone company.
Under the terms of the deal, expected to close in 2013,
Entergy will divest its transmission business to a newly formed
company, Mid South TransCo LLC, and distribute it to its
shareholders in the form of a tax-free spin-off.
TransCo will then merge with and into a newly created unit
of ITC in an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction.
Entergy shareholders will get a 50.1 percent stake in ITC in
exchange for their shares in TransCo.
Under the deal, Entergy will issue nearly $1.78 billion in
new debt, which will be assumed by ITC.
J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital served as financial
advisers to ITC. Goldman Sachs served as Entergy's financial
adviser.
(Reporting by Matt Daily and Scott Disavino in New York, Eileen
O'Grady in Houston and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila, John Wallace, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)