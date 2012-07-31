UPDATE 4-Oil falls on rise in U.S. drilling, OPEC compliance caps losses
* ABN Amro reduces Brent price forecast for H1 2017 to $50/bl (Adds OPEC figures, analyst, ICE figures, ABN Amro price revision)
(Adds details, outlook and analysts' estimates)
* Q2 adj EPS $2.11 vs est $1.66
* Q2 rev down 10 pct at $2.52 bln
July 31 Power producer Entergy Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on a tax settlement related to costs to repair damage caused by hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Net income rose to $365 million, or $2.06 per share, for the second quarter from $315 million, or $1.76 per share, a year before.
On an operating basis, the company earned $2.11 per share.
Entergy had estimated its operational earnings at $2.10 per share and net earnings at $2.05 per share.
Operating revenue fell 10 percent to $2.52 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share on revenue of $2.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Perhaps Entergy is poised to increase its guidance after the third quarter," FBR Capital Markets and Co analyst Marc de Croisset wrote in a note to clients.
The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company reaffirmed its earnings forecast for 2012. The company sees a full-year profit of $3.49 to $4.29 per share. The company forecast full-year operational profit of $4.85 to $5.65 per share.
Shares of the company were marginally down at $72.81 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Don Sebastian)
* ABN Amro reduces Brent price forecast for H1 2017 to $50/bl (Adds OPEC figures, analyst, ICE figures, ABN Amro price revision)
* Report points to zero oil market surplus in 2017 (Adds details from report)
MILAN, Feb 13 Asian spot prices for LNG delivery in March fell during the week ended Feb. 10 on weak demand and steady supplies despite loading disruptions caused by bad weather at some Australian ports.