BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Nov 28 Entergy Louisiana, LLC on Wednesday sold $200 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $150 million. BNP Paribas, Mizuho and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERGY LOUISIANA AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3.3 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.789 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.325 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok