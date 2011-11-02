* Enterprise says in talks with Conoco about Seaway stake
* Enterprise says committed to Wrangler pipeline
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners
(EPD.N) is now considering two options to move the glut of
crude oil landlocked in Oklahoma down to Gulf Coast
refineries.
Enterprise, the largest publicly traded midstream energy
service company in the nation, confirmed on Wednesday that it
is in talks with partner ConocoPhillips (COP.N) to buy them out
of their 50 percent stake in the Seaway pipeline."
High levels of oil inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery hub have pushed the U.S. benchmark West Texas
International crude price to trade recently at more than a $25
discount to North Sea Brent and other U.S. crude grades, making
the first pipeline to move crude imperative to narrowing the
price gap.
Prior to the Seaway offer, Enterprise joined forces with
Canadian counterpart and erstwhile rival, Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
to build the 800,000 bpd Wrangler pipeline from Cushing to the
Gulf Coast refining hubs of Port Arthur and Houston -- the most
ambitious project yet, and larger than the planned Keystone XL
pipeline.
"We are committed to working with Enbridge on a solution
and it may be that if Conoco is serious, and they move quickly
and the price makes sense, it may have an impact. It is hard
to tell right now," said a company spokesman during the
third-quarter earnings conference call.
Shippers have until the end of the day on Wednesday to
commit to the Wrangler and Enterprise said it should know by
Nov. 10 if they have enough commitments.
"We are not sure what is going to happen and meanwhile we
continue to work on the Wrangler pipeline," the company
spokesman said.
The 350,000-barrel Seaway pipeline carries crude from the
Gulf of Mexico area to the Midwest. The pipeline has been
operating at very low capacities because of the easy
availability of crude already in the Midwest.
"We have increased throughput in all of our onshore crude
pipelines except Seaway, which continues to be impacted by lack
of demand for northbound transportation to the oversupplied
Cushing hub," said Mike Creel, Enterprise president and chief
executive officer.
Conoco has been seen to be reluctant to change direction of
the pipeline because it supplies its 187,000 barrel per day
refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, traders and analysts have
said.
But Conoco put the pipeline on the block after it decided
to split its company into an upstream and downstream company --
giving Enterprise the right of first refusal on the pipeline.
While Keystone XL remains the first and most visible project
on the drawing board, the TransCanada's pipeline remains in
regulatory limbo, awaiting Obama administration approval for
the 700,000 bpd line to carry Alberta's oil sands crude to
Texas refineries by the end of the year.
Many of the shippers who have committed to Keystone may be
ready to shift their commitments to Wrangler if the approval
drags on, traders have said.
Environmental protests and concerns from states like North
Dakota, which the pipeline would traverse, have been factors in
holding up State Department approval.
The joint Enterprise/Enbridge Wrangler project proposes a
36-inch pipeline to carry crude from Enbridge's Cushing
terminal down to the Gulf Coast following existing pipeline
corridors.
The Enbridge system currently carries crude from oil sands
in Alberta to Chicago and then onto its 190,000 bpd Spearhead
system from Chicago to Cushing. High demand for space on the
line has led to shipments being restricted to about 16 percent
of what is nominated.
