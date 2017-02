NEW YORK, Aug 9 Enterprise Product Partners LP ( EPD.N ) has a number of producers who were very supportive of its proposed pipeline to carry crude from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston and refineries along the Gulf Coast, the company said on Tuesday.

Enterprise's project is one of several under discussion to move landlocked oil in Cushing to the largest concentration of U.S. refineries along the Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)