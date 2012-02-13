* Enterprise plans to raise ECHO capacity to 6 million bbls

* Terminal to be completed by second quarter of 2012

* ECHO potential site for new CME Gulf Coast crude contract

Feb 13 Enterprise Products Partners plans to add storage capacity at a Houston oil terminal pegged as the delivery point for a proposed new crude contract by CME Group aimed at countering criticism of the current U.S. benchmark.

Enterprise has purchased land adjacent to the Enterprise Crude Houston (ECHO) terminal, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2012, to allow for crude storage of around 6 million barrels, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Interest in ECHO has grown since CME Group Inc launched talks to create a new Gulf Coast crude futures contract late last year after its West Texas Intermediate contract -- the benchmark for U.S. crude -- drew criticism for reflecting market conditions surrounding the landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point.

The company said in December it planned initial storage of just 750,000 barrels of crude and that this could be expanded to 4.5 million barrels. Cushing has capacity to store over 65 million barrels of crude, according to energy data provider Genescape. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson; Editing by Dale Hudson)