plans to add storage capacity at a Houston oil terminal
pegged as the delivery point for a proposed new crude contract
by CME Group aimed at countering criticism of the
current U.S. benchmark.
Enterprise has purchased land adjacent to the Enterprise
Crude Houston (ECHO) terminal, expected to be completed in the
second quarter of 2012, to allow for crude storage of around 6
million barrels, the company said in a press release on Monday.
Interest in ECHO has grown since CME Group Inc launched
talks to create a new Gulf Coast crude futures contract late
last year after its West Texas Intermediate contract -- the
benchmark for U.S. crude -- drew criticism for reflecting market
conditions surrounding the landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma delivery
point.
The company said in December it planned initial storage of
just 750,000 barrels of crude and that this could be expanded to
4.5 million barrels. Cushing has capacity to store over 65
million barrels of crude, according to energy data provider
Genescape.
