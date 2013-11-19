* CEO Tuppen to retire on Feb. 6

* COO Townsend named as his successor

* Group returned to like-for-like income growth in Q4

* Shares up 7 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Nov 19 Enterprise Inns founder and chief executive Ted Tuppen will retire from the pub company next February, after 23 years in the role, and be replaced by its chief operating officer.

Tuppen, who founded the business in 1991 before listing it on the London Stock Exchange in 1995, will retire as CEO on Feb. 6 and will leave the firm on May 19, Enterprise said on Tuesday.

He will be succeeded by COO Simon Townsend, who has been with the group since 1999.

"It was obvious I would have to retire at some stage," Tuppen, 61, told reporters. He said that with better growth trends and falling debt, the company was well placed to improve under Townsend's leadership.

Enterprise, which has about 5,500 pubs in Britain, has struggled to grow in recent years under the weight of heavy debts built up through acquisitions in the boom years, and has been forced to sell off pubs to reduce borrowing.

On Tuesday the company said improvements to the pubs this year had helped it return to like-for-like net income growth in its final quarter, up 0.6 percent. That left it down 2.9 percent for the financial year ended Sept. 30, reflecting cold weather that hit performance in the first half and a continued squeeze on consumer spending.

Growth had continued in the first seven weeks of its new financial year, Enterprise said.

The company said it was happy with analysts' like-for-like net income growth forecasts for the year to Sept. 2014, which range from flat to 1 percent.

Shares in Enterprise Inns, which have more than doubled on a year ago, were up 6.9 percent at 147.5 pence at 1002 GMT.

The group said net debt had dropped by 216 million pounds to 2.5 billion pounds for the year, helped by the sale of 428 pubs.

Tuppen said the reduction, combined with a recent convertible bond offering that reduced bank debt to 41 million pounds, meant the firm now had room to focus on investing in growth and only sell underperforming pubs.

Enterprise said an expected 60 million pounds of future disposal proceeds would be invested annually in its retained estate, including improving the appearance of its pubs.

Overall it posted an expected 11.7 percent fall in profit before tax and exceptional items to 121 million pounds ($194.96 million) for the year to Sept. 30.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said Tuppen was retiring at a time when prospects for the firm were beginning to look better.

"It is traditional for share prices to come off a little when this kind of thing happens, but the market should take it as a sign that the period of difficult trading over the past six years is coming to an end."