LONDON Aug 7 British pub group Enterprise Inns
posted a 2.1 percent rise in third quarter like-for-like
net income and said on-going operational initiatives had helped
boost sales.
The group has been investing in revamps to its estate, as
well as better training for publicans, discounted TV packages
and improved food ranges to help boost sales after years spent
focused on selling off pubs to help lower huge debts.
On Thursday the company, landlord to some 5,500 pubs,
reported like-for-like net income growth of 1.3 percent for the
44 weeks to Aug. 2, slightly above the 1.1 percent rise recorded
for the first half of the year.
Sales were boosted by extra trade around the soccer World
Cup in June.
Last month the British Beer and Pub Association said
quarterly pub beer sales were positive for the first time since
2011, with the 2.6 percent increase the highest growth rate this
century thanks to a VAT cut, a later Easter and the World Cup.
The group said it was confident of meeting full-year
expectations. According to a Reuters poll of seven analysts, the
firm is forecast to post a pretax profit of 120 million pounds.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment and Tess Little; Editing by Li-mei
Hoang)