NEW YORK Aug 13 A pipeline lateral in Illinois carrying ethane and propane was shut on Tuesday after a fire broke out because of a rupture, the pipeline's operator, Enterprise Product Partners LP, said.

The fire, with flames 300 feet high, had prompted the evacuation of 80 families living nearby and shut down some roads in Whiteside County late Monday night, although most of the families returned home by Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

"There were no injuries and the fire is out. It happened in a rural area out in a cornfield," Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey said by telephone, adding that there was no estimate yet as to when the lateral will reopen.

The 10-inch, 40,000 barrel-per-day pipeline carries product to Enterprise's petrochemical customers in Morris, Illinois, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago, Rainey said.

LyondellBasell, a global petrochemical company with annual revenue of $45 billion, has a facility in Morris.

"We have been able to avoid a process interruption as a result of this Enterprise issue because we have alternative avenues of receiving ethane and propane," said David Harpole, LyondellBasell's corporate media contact.

The Morris plant uses ethane and propane as feedstocks that produce olefins, which are eventually transformed into polyethylene, a common plastic used in consumer goods, house wares and the automobile industry, Harpole said.

Propane and ethane markets were little changed in early Tuesday trading as news of the pipeline incident spread, traders and brokers said.

At the Conway, Kansas, hub, propane traded at 99.50 cents a gallon, with bids seen later at 99.75 cents and offers from sellers at $1.0025. It traded late on Monday at 99.75 cents a gallon, with offers seen subsequently at $1.0013 a gallon.

Pure ethane is not traded at the Conway hub.

Propane at the Mont Belvieu, Texas, hub east of Houston traded at $1.03 a gallon and later at $1.0275 and $1.0250 a gallon. It traded at $102.25 a gallon on Monday, with sellers' offers at $1.03 late in the day.

Ethane at Mont Belvieu had bids pegged at 23.75 cents a gallon on Tuesday, with sellers' offers at 24.00 cents. It traded at 24.13 cents a gallon on Monday afternoon, with offers seen late at 24.25 cents.