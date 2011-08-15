* Enterprise shut pipeline on Saturday

By Selam Gebrekidan

NEW YORK, Aug 15 A leak in a natural gas liquids pipeline operated by Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ) spilled fuel into the Missouri River in Iowa, the company said on Monday.

The leak was on the Iowa side of Enterprise's Conway North line in Monona County and the company was recovering products from the shutdown pipeline, spokesman Rick Rainey said.

This is the latest in a string of pipeline accidents in a year, many of which -- like the leaks from Enbridge Inc's ( ENB.TO ) two crude lines last summer and the 1,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from Exxon Mobil's ( XOM.N ) Silvertip pipeline in July -- have raised serious environmental concerns.

Controllers detected a pressure drop early on Saturday in a 10-mile (16-km) section of the 33,600-barrels-per-day pipeline between Decatur, Nebraska and Onawa, Iowa and immediately shut down the pipeline, Rainey said.

At the time of the leak, the pipeline was carrying 140,000 gallons (3,300 barrels/636,400 litres) of natural gasoline, a volatile liquid hydrocarbon derived from natural gas, but may have spilled fewer gallons, Rainey said. [ID:nWEN7256]

The pipeline, part of Enterprise's mid-America segment, which has a 2,800-mile network in its northern tier, serves refineries, the petrochemical industry and propane markets in the Midwest region, Rainey said.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it had not responded to the leak since there had been no visual verification as of Monday morning. The U.S. federal pipeline regulator sent an inspector to Burt County, Nebraska to monitor the leak.

"It is still possible that this was an equipment malfunction," the EPA's Chris Whitley said.

"Our main challenge is that natural gasoline is very difficult to detect even in large amounts," Whitley said.

Enterprise's Rainey said the leak may have sprung in an area that usually is on a dry riverbed but was underwater following severe flooding along the Missouri River this spring and summer.

Enterprise said it had not detected any natural gas liquids on the surface of the river when it conducted a flyover and that most of the products had dissipated quickly.

"So far, the company (Enterprise) has recovered 3,000 gallons of product from the pipeline, and has started a vacuum process looking to recover more mix of gasoline and water," said Kathy Lee, spokeswoman at the Iowa Department Of Natural Resources.

Enterprise plans to send divers to inspect the pipeline once all residual products are removed from the line, Rainey said.

The company will need approval from the Department of Transportation to restart the pipeline.

U.S. Midwest natural gasoline markets reacted little to news of the leak.

Natural gasoline at the Conway, Kansas hub rose 3.00 cents a gallon to a bid/offer spread of $2.02-$2.0675 a gallon, brokers said. Natural gasoline at the Enterprise hub near Mont Belvieu, Texas similarly rose 3.00 cents above Friday's levels and traded at $2.27 a gallon.

"It's hard to distinguish (whether) today's natural gasoline price rise ... is due to crude (increasing) or the leak. We think the leak probably further supported prices after an initial jump from stronger crude," said a Texas-based LPG broker who requested anonymity.

FLOODS RESPONSIBLE?

Enterprise has not determined whether the leak was related to scouring, damage to pipelines caused by debris and other floating matter carried by floods.

"The portion under the riverbed isn't where the problem is," Rainey said.

The area near the leaking pipeline remained prone to flooding, the Iowa Department of Resources said.

Frequent floods in the Midwest, particularly on the Missouri River basin, have inundated urban regions and farmlands, causing havoc in parts of the region.

The product in the pipeline at the time of the leak has complicated the recovery and spill-detection process, regional regulators said.

"It looks like we've lost a significant amount of product from the pipeline," said Kathy Lee, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"Because we have not seen it floating on the river, it's possible that a lot of it has volatilized or evaporated." (Additional reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Ayesha Rascoe and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)