NEW YORK, Aug 15 Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ) said on Monday the volume of natural gas liquids that spilled into the Missouri River after a leak sprung on a pipeline on Saturday may be below 140,000 gallons.

The capacity of the 10-mile (16-km) stretch of pipeline the company isolated as the source of the leak was 140,000 gallons at the time of the incident, company spokesman Rick Rainey said.

"We may have pulled some products out of the line" soon after the leak, Rainey said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)