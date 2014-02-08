NEW YORK Feb 7 A mechanical failure caused the
shutdown of Enterprise Product Partners' TE Products pipeline
between Beaumont, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas, but it should
return to full service by Saturday morning, the company said
late on Friday.
The pipeline, which carries a number of fuels, including
gasoline, diluent and propane, as well as other natural gas
liquids, runs from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast and parts of
the Midwest. The shutdown occurred earlier on Friday, the
company said.
Enterprise's notice to shippers came just after a Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order to the company to
prioritize propane shipments on the line to the Northeast and
Midwest, which are suffering a shortage of the heating fuel.
Before the order, Enterprise had been moving products along
the pipeline in batches. It was unclear which product had been
moving along the line during the incident, or whether or not
propane supplies had been affected.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)