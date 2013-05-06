(Repeats with no changes)
By Kristen Hays and Sabina Zawadzki
HOUSTON/NEW YORK May 5 The U.S. oil and gas
renaissance that has bestowed unexpected prosperity on states
from North Dakota to Pennsylvania and boosted distillate
production to a record high in the Midwest is also causing
pockets of fuel scarcity: just ask Arkansas.
Farmers, truckers and politicians there are up in arms over
plans by Enterprise Product Partners to end deliveries
on a key pipeline that ships diesel and jet fuel from Texas on
July 1. Instead, Enterprise plans to reverse the line to ship
ethane, chiefly used as a petrochemical feedstock, from the
shale fields in Ohio and Pennsylvania to the Gulf Coast.
The Arkansas attorney general has appealed to federal
regulators to intervene, local merchants warn of a
"catastrophe," truckers fear a jump in prices and even a U.S.
Air Force base is stocking up on extra fuel.
The controversy is the latest sign of how energy and
infrastructure companies are rushing to adapt to the production
boom that no one predicted five years ago. And while the
eventual result should be a more modern, efficient U.S. fuel
network, the changes are forcing some parts of the country to
redraw decades-old supply lines.
"When you cut off supply, it's not as if there's a lot of
extra supply just waiting to be used," said Ron Leone, executive
vice president of the Missouri Petroleum Marketers and
Convenience Store Association.
"You're going to have to scramble to make it up, and in that
scramble there will be outages and shortages," he said.
Enterprise, which announced its plans for the so-called TE
Products line in March, says demand for interstate shipments on
the 230,000 barrels per day line has fallen sharply in recent
years, and that it is not "commercially feasible" to invest an
estimated $50 million to upgrade a parallel line.
Enterprise declined to say how much the pipeline was
delivering on a daily basis now.
Local fuel groups argue it is an energy lifeline and that
closing it will roil the local market, raising prices as fuel is
fetched from further afield and sparking shortages when demand
normally met by the pipeline shifts to other sources.
Arkansas, a state of 3 million people north of Louisiana and
best known as the home of former President Bill Clinton, is not
the first to see a darker side of the shale energy bonanza.
Northeast states have also fretted over fuel supplies following
the closure of several refineries, partly because they could not
compete with inland rivals running cheap shale crude.
The reversal would have a "significant, damaging effect" on
business, the Arkansas Attorney General's office said in an
April 25 filing to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC), asking for Enterprise's plan to be rejected or at least
suspended for seven months for an investigation to take place.
Enterprise declined comment on the filing.
'OUTAGES AND SHORTAGES'
The TE Products line runs 806 miles (1,297 km) from Texas
via Arkansas to southeast parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana
and Ohio.
Under the company's $1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas, or
ATEX, project, it would reverse the pipeline and build an
extension into Ohio and Pennsylvania to pump ethane gas, often
produced alongside natural gas from shale reserves from the
northern Utica and Marcellus plays, south to petrochemical
producers on the Gulf Coast.
The plan emerges at a time when overall fuel supplies in the
broader Midwest area are healthier than ever, with refiners
running flat-out as a glut of discounted Canada and North Dakota
crude pumps up profit margins, while demand is dimmed.
Distillate production in the PADD 2 region from Oklahoma to
Michigan is at a record high, up almost 9 percent since 2007,
while demand has fallen by 8.6 percent during the same span,
according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
But regional traders say that broad trend is irrelevant for
a narrow corridor including Arkansas, about a third of Missouri,
up to a third of Illinois and parts of southern Indiana and Ohio
that rely on the TE Products line.
"I think it borders on being catastrophic," said William
Fleischli, executive vice president of the Illinois Petroleum
Marketers Association.
Tom Gabe, president and chief executive of Heritage
Petroleum, an Indiana-based fuel distributor and shipper on the
line, explained how customers on the TE Products line in North
City, south Illinois, might now have to go 100 miles south to a
different terminal Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to get fuel.
If demand for fuel from that other terminal suddenly doubles
to 3,000 truckloads a week, local prices will have to adjust.
"The end user is going to pay more for his fuel," he said.
Other alternatives include the Explorer Pipeline, from
southeast Texas through Oklahoma and central Missouri up to
northeast Illinois, or the Explorer line through Illinois, to
then be loaded into Buckeye Partners' system to move
east.
But if the endpoint is Missouri or Arkansas, "you're driving
the barrel," a Midwest oil products trader said, meaning
trucking it from a source other than the TE Products line,
adding freight costs.
The Association of Oil Pipelines says trucking products for
300 miles could cost 20 to 30 cents a barrel compared with 4
cents for a barrel shipped on a pipeline.
AIR FORCE ANGST
"Driving the barrel" is what the Little Rock Air Force Base
and airlines at the Clinton Airport in Little Rock will have to
do because no other major pipelines shipping jet fuel or
distillates run through the center of Arkansas, traders say.
The one petroleum refinery in Arkansas, Delek US Holdings'
83,000 bpd plant in El Dorado, could make commercial jet
fuel, but that would only reduce diesel output - emptying one
cup to fill another, said Steve Ferren, executive vice president
of the Arkansas Oil Marketers Association.
Delek declined comment on how the closure may affect its
production.
The Air Force base in Little Rock will be topping up its
fuel tanks to add an inventory buffer while it looks into
alternative supply sources, says Mimi Schirmacher, a spokeswoman
for Defense Logistics Agency-Energy, which sources energy for
U.S. military forces.
SHUTTING DOWN
The 16-inch (40-cm) TE Products distillate pipeline runs
alongside a 20-inch line that moves gasoline and natural gas
liquids along the same route. The larger line could be reworked
to allow it to transport distillate fuel as well, including the
installation of more pumps, but the investment is not warranted,
Enterprise says.
"Every terminal and destination that is currently served by
this pipeline, has and will continue to have other alternatives
- including terminals served by other pipelines, terms attached
directly to refineries, or terms served by barge," says
Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey.
Adding to the concerns of traders, Enterprise is considering
similar options for the 210,000 bpd Centennial line, which ships
gasoline and distillates 795-mile from Texas to Chicago. The
Centennial is a 50/50 joint venture with Marathon Petroleum Corp
.
The 24- and 26-inch line runs north along the Mississippi
River on the eastern border of Arkansas and southeast corner of
Missouri, then to Bourbon, Illinois, south of Chicago.
Tom Zulim, Enterprise's senior vice president of regulated
businesses and refined products, said last month the company
considered moving different products or reversing the line but
"nothing has really come to fruition" yet.
