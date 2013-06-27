* Shipper Murphy Oil wins injunction blocking shutdown

* Dispute now before a federal judge in Arkansas

By Kristen Hays and Sabina Zawadzki

HOUSTON/NEW YORK, June 27 An Arkansas judge has delayed the shutdown of a Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline that shippers say is critical to supply for various markets along its route, according to state and federal court filings.

The pipeline, part of Enterprise Products Partners' TE Products system, had been slated to cease interstate shipments on Monday.

But Murphy Oil Corp, one of many shippers opposed to the shutdown, sought and won an order last week from a county circuit judge in Arkansas that compels Enterprise to hold off until at least July 4.

Word of the order spread this week among refined products traders in the Midwest. The pending shutdown has raised serious concerns about distillate supply along the line's route, from terminal operators and fuel distributors to the Bill & Hillary Clinton National Airport and the Little Rock U.S. Air Force Base in Arkansas.

Late Wednesday the fight was moved to federal court in Arkansas, where another judge will consider whether to extend the order or let it expire.

Murphy spokesman Barry Jeffrey declined comment on Thursday. Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey said the company would respond in court filings and declined further comment.

Enterprise aims to convert the 806-mile (1,297 km) pipeline, which carries ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel from Texas through Louisiana, Arkansas and southern Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, to move ethane from Pennsylvania to Texas to feed petrochemical demand as part of the company's $1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) project.

Enterprise says distillate flows are too low to justify the $50 million expense to upgrade a parallel gasoline and natural gas liquids pipeline to move distillates as well.

Shippers dispute those claims and say the shutdown of all interstate distillate shipments will lead to pockets of shortages and raise fuel costs as they are forced to truck in supply from further distances.

COURT FIGHT

Opponents took their fight to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first, but in late May the agency said it lacked authority to stop the shutdown and approved Enterprise's plan.

Steve Mosby, a veteran refined products trader in the Midwest, told Reuters that the line is idled already, as Enterprise already stopped taking nominations for shipments.

"No one wants to have barrels marooned in the pipeline," he said.

Murphy alleges that in shutting down the line, Enterprise will renege on a 10-year commitment to move both gasoline and diesel to Murphy's $14 million terminal in Sedgwick, Arkansas through 2017. Murphy said in a filing to the FERC that it ships 1,825,000 barrels of gasoline and diesel to that terminal each year to help supply wholesale and retail fuel to customers.

Murphy also told the FERC that the company could not secure alternate supply via truck before Monday, and that Delek U.S. Holdings' 83,000 bpd refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas, cannot meet Murphy's needs.

Enterprise in March alerted shippers to its plan to shut down the distillate line.