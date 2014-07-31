July 31 Enterprise Products Partners LP
said it was looking at expanding the ethane export facility it
is building on the Houston Ship Channel after winning another
transport contract.
With the additional contract to provide ethane storage,
transportation, refrigeration and loading services, Enterprise
said 85 percent of the terminal's capacity was now contracted.
Enterprise, which also has a large crude storage facility in
Houston, received permission last month from the U.S. Department
of Commerce to export a minimally processed form of light crude
oil.
The ethane terminal, which will come on line in the third
quarter of 2016, will have the capacity to load about 10,000
barrels of oil per hour, Enterprise said.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)