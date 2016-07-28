HOUSTON, July 28 Enterprise Products Partners
on Thursday said the first ship to load ethane for
export from its new terminal on the Houston Ship Channel will
arrive on August 1, the first such export of the light natural
gas liquid from the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Exports from the terminal are expected to ramp up to 1.9
million barrels per month by the end of the year, executives
said on Thursday during the company's second quarter earnings
call.
Enterprise said it is currently in the process of
commissioning the ethane export facility, as well as its new
Waha natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin.
Separately, the company said it estimates its Pascagoula
Natural Gas Processing Plant in Mississippi will return to
operations by the fourth quarter of this year. A fire knocked
the facility out of service in late June.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)