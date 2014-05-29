NEW YORK May 29 Operations on the Seaway Crude Pipeline are expected to resume "in a few days" after planned maintenance, an Enterprise Products Partners L.P. spokesman said.

There is no exact estimation for timing of a restart, he said.

Seaway Pipeline, a joint venture between Enterprise and Enbridge Inc. delivers crude between the Cushing, Oklahoma and the Freeport, Texas area, and a terminal and distribution crude oil network originating in Texas City, Texas that serves refineries in the Greater Houston area, according to its website. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chris Reese)