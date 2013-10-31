(Corrects attribution of quote to a Senior Vice President from
the CEO)
NEW YORK Oct 31 Enterprise Products Partners LP
said on Thursday it does not expect a negative ruling
from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on its
committed rates for the Seaway pipeline, the main artery for
crude from the Cushing hub to the Gulf Coast.
A judge said last month the committed rates, which had been
agreed with shippers in long-term contracts, should be cut, in a
ruling several energy companies called "unprecedented." FERC is
yet to issue a final ruling in the case.
"I don't think we expect a negative outcome on that," Group
Senior Vice President William Ordemann said on an earnings call.
"We've already heard from them once, a positive ruling, and we
don't expect otherwise."
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)